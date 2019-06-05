Soria will serve as the opener for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Soria will likely pitch one or two innings before giving way to Daniel Mengden, who is expected to cover the bulk of innings Wednesday. In 27 appearances this season (all in relief), Soria owns a 5.02 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB in 28.2 innings.

