Soria (hip) is nearing a return to game action, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Right hip tendinitis has put Soria behind a bit early on in camp, but he threw to hitters at the team's minor-league complex Saturday and it sounds like we will see him in Cactus League games soon. Soria is expected to serve as the top setup man to closer Blake Treinen.

More News
Our Latest Stories