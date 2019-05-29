Soria (1-4) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in one inning, sticking him with the loss in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Angels.

Soria allowed a single to Tommy La Stella and walked Mike Trout with two outs, before Shohei Ohtani lined a two-run single to put the Angels ahead for good. The 35-year-old reliever has a 4.73 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 25 appearances spanning 26.2 innings this year.