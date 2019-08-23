Soria earned the save against the Yankees on Thursday, pitching one inning and giving up one run on one hit while striking out two.

With usual closer Liam Hendriks getting a breather after registering a five-out save Wednesday, Soria was called upon in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead. He gave up a solo home run to Gleyber Torres but nothing more to notch his first save of the season. Soria now has 221 saves to his name over the course of his career but does not figure to get many more opportunities this season with Hendriks firmly entrenched in the closer role.