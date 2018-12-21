Athletics' Joakim Soria: Reaches deal with Oakland
Soria signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Athletics on Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Soria became a free agent at the end of October after declining his option for the 2019 season with Milwaukee. He's since found a new home and will join the likes of Fernando Rodney, Lou Trivino and Blake Treinen in an already impressive bullpen. Soria figures to see plenty of mid-to-high-leverage opportunities, especially coming off a solid season spent with the White Sox and the Brewers (3.12 ERA with 75 punchouts, 16 saves and 13 holds over 60.2 innings).
