Soria was perfect over 1.2 innings, striking out three batters and earning the save in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

Closer Liam Hendriks had pitched in three of the last four games, so Soria was called on for the save chance. The 36-year-old righty performed admirably, shutting down the Rangers to convert his second save of the year. Soria has yet to allow an earned run in 6.2 innings this season. He's struck out 11 batters and allowed just four hits and two walks in six appearances.