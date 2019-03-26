Soria was credited with a hold in an exhibition win over the Giants on Monday, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout over a scoreless second inning.

Once one of the top closers in the game, Soria bounced back from a couple of so-so campaigns in 2018 while spending time with the White Sox and Brewers. The 34-year-old generated a solid 3.12 ERA and 11.4 WHIP while posting 16 saves and 13 holds with the help of a 75:16 K:BB over 60.2 innings. Blake Treinen has a firm hold of the ninth-inning job in Oakland, but Soria projects as a valued setup option along fellow power arms Fernando Rodney and Lou Trivino.