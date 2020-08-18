Soria (2-1) was tagged with the loss Monday against Arizona. He allowed one run on one hit, although he didn't walk or strikeout anyone.

Soria entered the game in the bottom of the ninth with a 3-3 tie and a runner on second base, but he loaded the bases soon after striking out Kole Calhoun only to see David Peralta hit the game-winning single. This was the first time Soria allowed an earned run in the current season, however, so he should remain a trusted guy in high-leverage situations moving forward.