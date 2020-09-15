Soria (2-2) was charged with the loss in a defeat at the hands of the Mariners in the first game of a doubleheader Monday, allowing two earned runs on two hits and three walks over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Tasked with preserving a narrow 5-4 lead and potentially serving as a bridge to closer Liam Hendriks in the seven-inning contest, Soria promptly allowed a one-out single to Philip Ervin and two-out RBI double to Tim Lopes shortly after entering in the sixth. Three straight walks, the last to Kyle Lewis with the bases loaded, completed the Mariners comeback and saddled Soria with the loss. The veteran reliever has now sandwiched a pair of two-run appearances around two scoreless outings thus far in September, and he's allowed at least one earned run in three of his last five trips to the mound overall.