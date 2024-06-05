The Athletics reinstated Boyle (back) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Las Vegas.

A strained back kept Boyle on the shelf since early May, but he was activated after making three rehab starts with Triple-A Las Vegas. He allowed four earned runs in 5.1 total innings while striking out six batters and walking six over the three starts. Boyle had turned in a 7.16 ERA through seven starts with the Athletics prior to being deactivated, so he'll stick around at Las Vegas and will likely need to show improved control over multiple outings before he gets another look in the big-league rotation.