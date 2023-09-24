Boyle (1-0) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over six innings in a 4-1 victory over the Tigers. He struck out five.

Boyle was once again impressive in his second major-league start, scattering five hits and allowing just one unearned run en route to the first quality start and win of his young career. The 24-year-old righty has yet to surrender an earned run across his first two outings, yielding just six hits and three walks while striking out nine across nine innings. Boyle currently lines up to face the Angels on the road in the final series of the regular season next week.