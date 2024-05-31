Boyle (back) will make another rehab start at Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Boyle built up to 43 pitches during his previous rehab start Wednesday, and he'll officially remain in the minors for at least one more start as he continues to build toward a starter's workload. The 24-year-old right-hander gave up four runs without recording an out during his first Triple-A outing May 23, but he bounced back with 2.1 scoreless frames in his second appearance while striking out three batters and walking two.