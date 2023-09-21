Boyle is listed as the Athletics' starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Tigers in Oakland, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Boyle will receive another turn through Oakland's rotation after he struck out four over three scoreless innings in his first MLB start last Sunday against the Padres. He worked in tandem with Ken Waldichuk in his big-league debut, but with Waldichuk taking the hill for Friday's contest, Boyle could have the opportunity to make a more traditional start Saturday. Though the 24-year-old right-hander doesn't possess much of a pedigree as a prospect, he made plenty of bats miss between stops at the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season prior to his call-up, striking out 168 hitters over 117.1 innings.