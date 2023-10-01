Boyle (2-0) allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings to earn the win over the Angels on Saturday.

Boyle was sharp until the seventh inning, when he allowed all three runs and three of his four baserunners. He faced the minimum through six frames thanks to a double play. Boyle made three starts in a late-season audition, holding his own to the tune of a 1.69 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB over 16 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander maintained a 3.84 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 168:93 K:BB over 117.1 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season. There are still flaws in his game, namely allowing too many baserunners, but he could be good enough for Oakland's rotation if he shows well in spring training for 2024.