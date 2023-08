The Reds traded Boyle to the Athletics on Monday in exchange for Sam Moll, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Boyle has struggled since reaching Double-A in 2022, logging a 4.58 ERA and 1.67 WHIP across 110 innings. He strikes out batters at an above-average rate, but his inability to limit walks and runs suggest he still has a long way to go before reaching the big-leagues.