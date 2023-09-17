Boyle is expected to be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday to serve as the Athletics' opening pitcher in the series finale against the Padres, MLB.com reports.

Boyle was a fifth-round pick of the Reds in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft and ultimately made his way to Oakland at the trade deadline via a three-team deal that sent Jace Peterson to the Diamondbacks and Sam Moll to Cincinnati. The towering right-hander has impressed since arriving in the Athletics organization, making three starts apiece for Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas and posting a 2.16 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 46 strikeouts across 33.1 innings. However, control has been an issue at times, as Boyle has also issued 18 walks over that span. The 24-year-old most recently covered six innings for Las Vegas on Sept. 10 and could be able to offer more length than the typical opener, though he's still not expected to stay in the game long enough to qualify for the win. Ken Waldichuk, who had originally been slated to serve as a conventional starter Sunday, will now operate as a primary pitcher behind Boyle.