Boyle is expected to be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday to serve as the opener in the series finale against the Padres, the team's official site reports.

Boyle was a fifth-round pick of the Reds in the 2020 First Year Player Draft and ultimately made his way to Oakland via a three-team trade that sent Jace Peterson to the Diamondbacks and Sam Moll to Cincinnati at the deadline. The towering right-hander has impressed since arriving in the Athletics organization, making three starts apiece for Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas and posting a 2.16 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 46 strikeouts across 33.1 innings. However, control has been an issue at times, as Boyle has also issued 18 walks over that span. The 24-year-old is likely to only work one or two innings Sunday before turning things over to Ken Waldichuk, who'd originally been slated to serve as a conventional starter Sunday but will now operate as a primary pitcher behind Boyle.