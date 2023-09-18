Boyle opened Sunday's game against the Padres with three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out four.

Boyle impressed in his MLB debut, allowing just a first-inning single to Juan Soto and two free passes while racking up four strikeouts. Boyle was touching 99 MPH with his fastball and is looking like a potential future piece for the A's after he was acquired at this year's deadline from the Reds in exchange for reliever Sam Moll. It's likely the team utilizes him in a similar role his next time out, which could come against the Tigers over the weekend.