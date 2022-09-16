Payamps (3-6) took the loss against the Astros on Thursday, allowing two earned runs on two hits over one-third of an inning.

The right-hander faltered for the second time in as many appearances, with his trouble coming when he allowed an infield single to Jeremy Pena and a two-run home run to Aledmys Diaz immediately thereafter. The blast snapped a 2-2 tie and the Athletics were unable to come back from the deficit, handing Payamps his second loss in as many appearances and third in the last five trips to the mound overall.