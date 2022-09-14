Payamps (3-5) took the loss against the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing a game-winning solo home run over one-third of an inning.

Payamps' blink-and-you-missed-it ninth-inning appearance began with a Marcus Semien pop fly but quickly ended when he served up a 395-foot solo shot to Mark Mathias to snap an 7-7 tie and send the Rangers home winners. Payamps' stumble notwithstanding, the right-hander has been mostly reliable since joining the Athletics off waivers Aug. 20, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and two holds across 10 appearances.