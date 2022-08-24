Payamps, just activated Monday after being claimed off waivers Saturday, fired two scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and recorded two strikeouts in a loss to the Marlins on Tuesday.

Payamps labored some during the outing, needing a total of 39 pitches to record his six outs. The 28-year-old is highly capable of handling multi-inning assignments such as Tuesday's on a regular basis, having averaged well over one frame per relief appearance during his 29 outings with the Royals prior to his release.