Payamps (calf) retired the only batter he faced on a groundout to earn a hold in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.

Payamps has pitched twice since suffering a calf bruise in Thursday's game. He's made four scoreless appearances spanning 4.1 innings since he was claimed off waivers from Kansas City. In that stretch, he's given up four hits, struck out three and earned one win. Payamps has a 2.87 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 36:16 K:BB through 47 innings across 33 appearances between the A's and the Royals this year, mainly as a low-leverage option.