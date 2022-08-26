Payamps was diagnosed with a left calf contusion after leaving Thursday's game against the Yankees, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Payamps exited Thursday's contest after being struck by a comebacker and being helped off the field, and it's unclear if he'll be available for the rest of the series versus New York this weekend. It was the 27-year-old's second appearance for Oakland after being claimed off waivers from the Kansas City last week.
