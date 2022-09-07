Payamps (3-4) was charged with a loss against Atlanta on Tuesday, allowing one earned run on two hits over one inning.

Payamps didn't exactly come into the ideal scenario when entering in the game in the 5th inning, as he inherited a two-on, two-out jam from starter Cole Irvin. Payamps surrendered a two-run single to the first batter he faced, Marcell Ozuna, before getting Robbie Grossman on an inning-ending flyout. Payamps had generated six scoreless appearances in the seven outings prior to Tuesday's stumble, and he still sports a 3.00 ERA across 51 innings over 36 appearances between Kansas City and Oakland this season.