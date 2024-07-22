Estes allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings Sunday against the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

Estes held the Angels scoreless through three innings while navigating through some traffic on the bases before they finally scratched a run against him in the fourth. He then would surrender a solo home run to Mickey Moniak in the fifth and couldn't quite get through the sixth after allowing a two-out walk and single. He's now allowed two runs or fewer in five of his last six starts, three of which have come against the Angels. Estes will take a 5.11 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 53:17 K:BB in 68.2 innings into another projected outing against the Angels over the weekend.