Athletics' Joey Estes: Chased in fifth inning

Estes allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Saturday.

Estes was making his season debut at the major-league level. He was fine initially, but he gave up a solo home run to Brett Sullivan in the third inning and started to labor in the fifth. Estes was pulled at 71 pitches (47 strikes), and the Athletics' bullpen took care of business to help the team earn a win. This was likely a spot start for him -- Aaron Civale (shoulder) is set to return next week, and it's unlikely Estes will stay in the rotation over Gage Jump or Jack Perkins.