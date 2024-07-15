Estes (4-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk over six innings against the Phillies. He struck out five.

Estes began his start in an early hole after he allowed a one-out homer by Trea Turner in the first. However, the A's provided 10 runs prior to Estes being removed from the game, ultimately tallying 18 runs to allow the young righty to cruise to his fourth win. It was a nice bounce-back effort for Estes, who had allowed eight runs over just 1.2 innings during his previous start, which had come on the heels of his first complete-game shutout. Estes enters the All-Star break with a 5.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 49 strikeouts over 12 starts spanning 63 innings.