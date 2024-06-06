Estes (2-1) allowed one hit and struck out five without walking a batter over 6.1 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Estes retired 18 straight batters to start the game before giving up a leadoff double to J.P. Crawford in the seventh inning. This was easily the best start of Estes' young career, and he's now allowed one run or fewer in three of his five outings in 2024. He's still at a 4.67 ERA, but hit 0.96 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB over 27 innings are more indicative of the quality of his pitching. He's projected to make his next start on the road in San Diego.