Estes (2-2) took the loss against San Diego on Monday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Estes managed to get through two scoreless frames but gave up one run in each of his final three innings. Two of the tallies came on solo homers -- one by Jake Cronenworth and the other by Fernando Tatis. Estes had allowed just one run on three hits over 11.1 frames across his previous two starts coming into Monday, and he's allowed one or zero runs in half of his six MLB starts so far this season. That should give him plenty of buffer room in holding onto a big-league starting role, especially considering the injuries that have hit the Athletics' rotation.