Estes (0-1) took the loss Wednesday as the A's were downed 6-3 by the Mariners, surrendering six runs (five earned) on six hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

Called up earlier in the day to make his big-league debut. Estes got a rude welcome from Seattle's hitters, as Dominic Canzone slugged a two-run shot off the 21-year-old righty in the second inning before Julio Rodriguez (hand) and Cal Raleigh launched back-to-back solo shots in the fifth. Estes could end up having an impact on the race for the AL West title even though he took the loss. however -- he hit two batters with pitches, including Rodriguez in the third inning, and the M's superstar was sent for precautionary X-rays after the game. The A's haven't yet indicated whether Estes will remain in the rotation for one more start next week before the season is over.