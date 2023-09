The Athletics plan to call up Estes from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Estes was dealt from Atlanta to Oakland in March of 2022 as part of the trade that sent Matt Olson to Atlanta. Estes has spent the 2023 campaign with the Double-A and Triple-A clubs, posting a 3.74 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 137 innings over 27 appearances (23 starts) in the minors. The 21-year-old will have an opportunity to make a late-season impression for the rebuilding Athletics.