Estes (1-0) earned the win over the Mariners on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits over five innings while striking out five.

Estes was efficient throughout his five innings of work, doing much of the damage with his slider and four-seamer. While he only threw eight of his 17 first pitches for strikes, the right-hander was frequently able to work his way back from being down in the count and gave up only two hits on the night, though one of those was a home run. Estes also took a liner off his right bicep in the first, but still managed to scoop it up and retire Julio Rodriguez for the out at first base before waving off the trainer and continuing on with the inning. It was certainly an impressive debut for the promising rookie, though it remains to be seen whether or not he'll stick around in the rotation for another start.