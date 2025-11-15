Meneses signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Saturday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Meneses spent the entire 2025 campaign with the Mets' Triple-A affiliate, slashing .264/.321/.444 with 11 homers, 55 RBI and 37 runs scored across 421 plate appearances. Signing with the Athletics figures to give the 33-year-old a higher chance of returning to the majors compared to New York, though he is still likely to spend most of his time at Triple-A Las Vegas.