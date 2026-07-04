Athletics' Joey Meneses: Optioned to Triple-A

The Athletics optioned Meneses to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.

With Zack Gelof (hand) being reinstated from the 10-day IL and Brian Serven's contract being selected from Las Vegas, the Athletics will match those moves by sending both Meneses and Darell Hernaiz down to Triple-A. Meneses was promoted to the majors June 21 and has gone 2-for-14 (.143) with two RBI and three walks across seven games. He'll see far more playing time in Triple-A, where he is slashing .348/.401/.539 with 11 home runs and 76 RBI across 317 plate appearances.