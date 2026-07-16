Athletics' Joey Meneses: Optioned to Vegas

The Athletics optioned Meneses to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jason Burke of Roundtable.io reports.

Meneses went 1-for-6 in two games after being recalled from Triple-A on Friday, and he'll now lose his place on the active roster to make room for Donovan Walton, who was claimed off waivers from the Angels over the weekend. Meneses boasts a .347/.398/.546 slash line through 71 games in the minors, though he isn't likely to serve as more than bench depth if he makes it back to the big leagues this year.