Meneses was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Athletics on Sunday.

Meneses joined the A's as a non-roster invitee at major-league spring training, going 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored over five at-bats in three contests. The 33-year-old produced a .264 average with 11 home runs, 55 RBI, 37 runs scored and two stolen bases over 387 at-bats in 110 games with Triple-A Syracuse last season, and he'll look to earn a shot with a the Athletics' major-league club in 2026.