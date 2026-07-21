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Athletics' Johenssy Colome: Late to debut in DSL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Colome made his pro debut July 3 in the Dominican Summer League after being sidelined by a testicular injury to start the year, Mark Chiarelli of Baseball America reports.

One of the most highly-anticipated prospects from this year's Jan. 15 signing class, Colome hasn't generated the same buzz as classmates Luis Hernandez of the Giants or Angeibel Gomez of the Royals, as he was missing in action and is hitting .156 in a tiny 10-game sample since getting healthy. In this 45 plate appearance sample, Colome's 5.1 percent swinging-strike rate, 24.4 percent walk rate and five steals stand out as strengths, while his 52.2 percent groundball rate and .094 ISO highlight areas needing improvement.

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