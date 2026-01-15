Colome signed with the Athletics on Thursday for $4 million, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

The son of former big-leaguer Jesus Colome and nephew of Alex Colome, Johenssy has trended up late in the scouting process, per Baseball America. A 6-foot-2, 190-pound shortstop from the Dominican Republic, Colome could outgrow the six and slide to third base down the road. He has a chance to develop plus or better power thanks to his current bat speed and projectable frame. An average runner, Colome may not provide much, if any speed by the time he gets to the majors in five or six years.