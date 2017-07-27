Athletics' John Axford: Designated for assignment
Axford was designated for assignment by the A's on Thursday.
Axford has given up an earned run in five of his last six outings, and things got particularly bad Monday when he gave up two walks and an earned run before recording an out. Another suitor could always take a risk on a 34-year-old sporting a 6.73 ERA, but if not, he may elect to remain in the Oakland system with hopes of a shot at redemption down the stretch.
