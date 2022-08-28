site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Jonah Bride: Out of Sunday's lineup
Bride is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Bride started the past four games and will head to the bench after going 2-for-12 with a solo home run and five strikeouts. Sheldon Neuse will take over at the keystone Sunday for Oakland.
