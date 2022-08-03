Bride is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bride started three of the past four games and went 2-for-13 with a walk, a run and four strikeouts. Vimael Machin will take over at the hot corner Wednesday.
