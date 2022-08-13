Bride went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, another two-bagger, a walk and a run in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

Bride's productive night marked the fifth time he'd hit safely in the last six games, and it featured his first two extra-base hits since he laced a double against the Royals back on June 18 for his first such knock in the majors. The rookie does seem to be hitting his stride at the plate somewhat at the big-league level, as he now carries a .258 average and .343 on-base percentage over his last nine games, a span during which he's generated an acceptable 20.0 percent strikeout rate.