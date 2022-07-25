Bride (shoulder) went 3-for-12 with two walks and two runs in three games for Single-A Stockton against Fresno over the weekend.

Bride has now appeared in seven rehab games overall and played a full nine innings at third base in two of the three weekend contests with the Ports, seemingly indicating he'd be ready for activation. Given he's been eligible to come off the IL since earlier in July, it's certainly possible Bride is reinstated to the active roster ahead of Monday night's series opener against the Astros.