Bride remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Though he seemed to have supplanted Jordan Diaz as the Athletics' primary third baseman last week, Bride now finds himself on the bench for the fourth consecutive game. While starting each of the five games before that, Bride went 3-for-15 with a double and a pair of walks, so he didn't exactly stake a strong claim to a regular spot in the Oakland lineup.