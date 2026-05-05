Heim was traded from Atlanta to the Athletics on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Heim was designated for assignment by Atlanta earlier in the day Monday, but instead of sending the veteran backstop to the waiver wire, the club was able to work out a deal with the A's. Heim slashed .231/.311/.410 with one home run, eight RBI and four runs scored in 12 games for Atlanta before being booted from the 40-man roster.