Athletics' Jonah Heim: Held out of starting nine Wednesday

Heim is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Shea Langeliers is making a second straight start behind the dish after a two-game absence due to a thumb injury, and Tyler Soderstrom (hip) is serving as the Athletics' designated hitter in his return from the injured list, so Heim will be an odd man out of the lineup Wednesday. The 31-year-old is on the bench for just the second time in 12 games, as he's played his way into a near-everyday role while producing an .816 OPS since the Athletics acquired him in early May. Soderstrom should eventually shift back into a regular role in left field, so Heim still looks to have a fairly clear path to steady playing time at DH.