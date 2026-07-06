Athletics' Jonah Heim: Homer, six RBI in loss

Heim went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and two additional RBI in Sunday's 9-8 loss to the Marlins.

Considering the Athletics didn't have a baserunner until the eighth inning, Heim did pretty well for himself in the late innings. The 31-year-old has gone 9-for-38 (.237) with three homers and 12 RBI over his last 10 games. He's now batting .241 with a .790 OPS, nine homers, 29 RBI, 20 runs scored, nine doubles and no stolen bases over 46 contests between the Athletics and Atlanta this season. While he was the designated hitter Sunday, Heim would likely get the starting job behind the dish if Shea Langeliers (thumb) requires a stint on the injured list.