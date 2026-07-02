Athletics' Jonah Heim: Homers in Wednesday's win

Heim went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Dodgers.

Heim opened the scoring when he took Charlie Barnes deep in the second inning. Heim has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 7-for-27 with two homers, six RBI and a 3:6 BB:K in that span. The catcher has found both power and consistency at the plate lately and is now hitting .246 with an .802 OPS on the year. He's up to eight homers, 23 RBI, 19 runs scored and nine doubles through 43 contests between the Athletics and Atlanta.