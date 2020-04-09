Heim was in a tight battle with Austin Allen for the backup catcher job when spring training was suspended, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gallegos notes Heim was considered an underdog to Allen in the job battle as spring camp began, but the 24-year-old made up plenty of ground by hitting .320 (8-for-25) with two doubles, five RBI, one walk and four runs across 12 Cactus League contests. The stellar showing was generated over an admittedly small sample, but it nevertheless served as an encouraging encore to the .358/.412/.557 line he produced over 35 games at Triple-A Las Vegas to close out the 2019 season. With some type of ramp-up period expected prior to an eventual start to the regular season, Heim could have an opportunity make a final push to stick on the major-league roster.