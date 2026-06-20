Athletics' Jonah Heim: Launches clutch homer off bench

Heim went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Friday's extra-inning win over the Angels.

Pinch hitting for Colby Thomas at designated hitter with the Athletics down to their final out in the ninth inning, Heim delivered a towering, two-run homer to tie the game and force an extra inning. It marked his sixth long ball of the season. The veteran backstop faces an uphill battle for regular playing time behind Shea Langeliers, but Heim has been productive enough at the plate to earn starts in four of the past seven games between catcher and designated hitter. In June, the switch hitter has gone 12-for-29 (.414) with four homers, two doubles, five RBI and five runs scored across 11 appearances.